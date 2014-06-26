UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

LONDON, June 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 18 points higher, or up by 0.3 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down 0.8 percent at 6,733.62 points - its lowest close since April 28.

* BARCLAYS : The New York Attorney General on Wednesday filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays PLC for giving an unfair edge to its U.S. high-frequency trading clients even as it claimed to be protecting other customers from the traders.

* VODAFONE : Vodafone is set to gain unconditional EU approval for its 7.2-billion-euro ($9.79 billion) bid for Spain's largest cable operator Ono as regulators do not have competition concerns, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* B.WIN PARTY : Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc is considering selling itself or part of the company as part of a strategic review, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing two sources.

* UK PENSION REFORMS: Britain took a step closer to reforming pensions by publishing draft legislation on Thursday that permits collective workplace pension schemes, despite criticism of the plans by the industry.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

STANDARD CHARTERED TRADING

CARPHONE WAREHOUSE RESULTS

DIXONS RETAIL RESULTS

JOHN WOOD TRADING UPDATE

