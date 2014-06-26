UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

(Adds futures price, more company news items)

LONDON, June 26 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract rose 0.2 percent by 0625 GMT on Thursday, with European equities expected to bounce back from the previous session's retreat and track gains in Wall Street. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down 0.8 percent at 6,733.62 points - its lowest close since April 28.

* BARCLAYS : The New York Attorney General on Wednesday filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays PLC for giving an unfair edge to its U.S. high-frequency trading clients even as it claimed to be protecting other customers from the traders.

* VODAFONE : Vodafone is set to gain unconditional EU approval for its 7.2-billion-euro ($9.79 billion) bid for Spain's largest cable operator Ono as regulators do not have competition concerns, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* DIXONS /CARPHONE WAREHOUSE : Dixons Retail, Europe's No. 2 electricals retailer, beat forecasts with an 76 percent rise in annual profit as it prepares to merge with Carphone Warehouse.

* B.WIN PARTY : Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc is considering selling itself or part of the company as part of a strategic review, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing two sources.

* WOOD GROUP : Oil and gas services company John Wood Group expected its full-year EBITA to be ahead of last year's result.

* OPHIR : Oil explorer Ophir Energy said on Thursday it failed to find any significant volumes of oil at its Okala-1 well in the Mbeli Block offshore Gabon.

* UK PENSION REFORMS: Britain took a step closer to reforming pensions by publishing draft legislation on Thursday that permits collective workplace pension schemes, despite criticism of the plans by the industry.

