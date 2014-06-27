UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

LONDON, June 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
steady on Friday after a flat close in the previous session, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent by 0640 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index ended flat at 6,735.12 points in the previous
session, as gains in housebuilders were counterbalanced by a sharp decline in
shares of some major banks.
* GLENCORE - One of the world's biggest mining and trading houses
on Friday denied claims by an Australian newspaper that its coal division had
paid no taxes in Australia in the past three years on income of A$15 billion
($14.10 billion).
* UNITED UTILITIES GROUP - The company submitted to the market
regulator revisions to its business plan covering 2015-20 period, saying that
customers would benefit from below inflation growth in average household bills
for a decade to 2020.
* ROLLS-ROYCE - Airbus is very close to a decision to
upgrade its A330 with Rolls-Royce as sole engine supplier, setting the stage for
a bitter new phase in a battle for orders with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner,
people familiar with the matter said.
General Electric - the main alternative engine supplier on the
existing version of the jet - is no longer seen as a contender to take part in
the $2 billion "A330neo" project, they said.
* BARCLAYS - Big banks have started pulling their business out of
Barclays' dark pool, after the British bank was sued by New York's top
securities regulator for allegedly misleading institutional investors over its
anonymous trading venue, The Financial times reported.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Royal Bank of Canada,
asset manager Alliance Bernstein were among the institutions that withdrew from
Barclays' dark pool on Thursday, the paper said.
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to end 2014 at a record 7,000 points,
according to a Reuters poll, as a strengthening economy and better corporate
results push it higher.
* Brent crude steadied above $113 a barrel on Friday, holding on to most of
previous session's losses and heading for the biggest weekly loss since March as
investors unwound positions on reduced concerns over exports from strife-torn
Iraq.
* London copper edged down on Friday after rising 1 percent over the past
two days but was on track to gain for the second straight week, underpinned by
concerns about a shortfall in supply.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta)