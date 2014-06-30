UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30

LONDON, June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 13 points, or 0.2 percent higher, on Monday,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* Futures for the index were up 0.1 percent by 0642
GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 6,757.77
points on Friday, although it posted a 1 percent drop for the
week. Still, it is sitting within reach of a record high
6,950.60 set in 1999.
* The recent strength of the British pound reflects the
relative strength of the economy and should settle over time,
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was quoted as saying in an
interview on Saturday.
* Market expectations of a rise in British interest rates at
the turn of the year are "reasonable", Bank of England
policymaker Charlie Bean told Sky television on Sunday.
Also, Bean said on Sunday the bank could begin to unwind its
quantitative easing programme of bond purchases once interest
rates start to rise.
* Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne will unveil
plans to merge income tax and national insurance, as a key
element of the next Conservative manifesto, the Times reported,
citing sources.
* BAE SYSTEMS : Europe's biggest defence contractor
BAE Systems said it would reorganise its interests in Saudi
Arabia into one company to enhance its relationship with Riyadh
Wings, its partner there.
* SHIRE : Shire, which is being pursued by U.S.
drugmaker AbbVie in a $46 billion takeover attempt,
said on Monday it had received a $248 million cash refund from
the Canadian revenue authorities.
Also, the boss of AbbVie Inc is flying into London
this week to court Shire's shareholders and try to convince them
of the merits of a potential takeover, the Telegraph reported.
And AbbVie's approach to Shire scuppered the London-listed
firm's own plan to buy rival rare disease business NPS
Pharmaceuticals, the Sunday Telegraph said.
* Investor support for large acquisitions and a desire to
trump rivals in consolidating markets have led chief executives
to strike big transactions so far in 2014, raising year-to-date
global deal volumes to their highest level in seven years.
* UNILEVER : Male hair grooming product Brylcreem
has been put up for sale by Unilever in the Anglo-Dutch
company's next stage in streamlining its portfolio of brands,
the Sunday Telegraph said.
* ANGLO AMERICAN : The global miner has put some of
its platinum mines in South Africa up for sale in a move by
Chief Executive Mark Cutifani to dispose of underperforming
assets, the Sunday Times reported.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays has hired lawyers from the
high-profile firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP to
help the bank defend itself against accusations that it deceived
investors in its "dark pool" trading venue, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Also, Barclays has shifted the head of its equities
electronic trading unit out of his day-to-day roles so that he
can focus on the internal investigation into the British bank's
U.S. dark pool trading venue, a person familiar with the
situation said.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GlaxoSmithKline on Sunday
confirmed the existence of an intimate video recording of its
former China head, Mark Reilly, which the Sunday Times reported
kicked off a bribery investigation that has damaged the
drugmaker's business in China.
Also, GlaxoSmithKline and Genmab A/S said their
cancer drug Arzerra failed to treat a type of leukemia more
effectively than other drugs in a late-stage trial.
* BP : BP has asked a U.S. judge to direct what it
called a "vast number" of businesses to repay hundreds of
millions of dollars it says were wrongly awarded as compensation
on claims stemming from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
* FINANCIAL SERVICES: Britain's financial services firms saw
an unexpected fall in profit in the three months to June, after
six quarters of strong rises - the result of increased
competition and costs, an industry survey showed.
* BG GROUP : The partners in Israel's giant Leviathan
natural gas field said they had signed a preliminary agreement
with the British oil and gas company to negotiate a deal to
export gas to BG's liquefied natural gas plant in Idku, Egypt.
* REINSURERS: Brokers have warned that rising competition
between global reinsurers is forcing these companies to provide
cover for terrorism, forcing them to revisit terms they have
sought to avoid since the 9/11 attacks, the Financial Times
said.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Tricia Wright)