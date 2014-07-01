UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday July 1

EDINBURGH, July 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10 to 13 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down by 0.2 percent, or 13.83 points, at 6,743.94 points on Monday, led lower by a drop in budget airline easyJet and down more than 2 percent from its 2014 peak of 6,894.88 in May, which marked its highest level since December 1999.

* The index ended the month of June 1.5 percent lower, hit by a surge in violence in Iraq, but finished off the quarter 2.2 percent higher, thanks to earlier strong gains that took the FTSE within touching distance of record highs.

* BSKYB - Britain's largest pay-TV company is in talks to take a majority stake in Love Productions, which produces shows such as "The Great British Bake Off" and "Benefits Street," the Times reported, without citing sources.

* UPPER CRUST - SSP Group Ltd, owner of Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza, is expected to price its initial public offering at the lower end of market expectations, British newspaper The Telegraph reported on Monday.

ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC H1

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com