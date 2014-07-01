UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday July 1

EDINBURGH, July 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 10 to 13 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday,
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down by 0.2 percent, or 13.83 points,
at 6,743.94 points on Monday, led lower by a drop in budget airline easyJet
and down more than 2 percent from its 2014 peak of 6,894.88 in May,
which marked its highest level since December 1999.
* The index ended the month of June 1.5 percent lower, hit by a surge in
violence in Iraq, but finished off the quarter 2.2 percent higher, thanks to
earlier strong gains that took the FTSE within touching distance of record
highs.
* BSKYB - Britain's largest pay-TV company is in talks to take a
majority stake in Love Productions, which produces shows such as "The Great
British Bake Off" and "Benefits Street," the Times reported, without citing
sources.
* UPPER CRUST - SSP Group Ltd, owner of Upper Crust and Caffe
Ritazza, is expected to price its initial public offering at the lower end of
market expectations, British newspaper The Telegraph reported on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC H1
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)