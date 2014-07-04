UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Jul 4

LONDON, July 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Friday, flat in percentage terms, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index closed 48.84 points higher, or 0.7 percent, at 6,865.21 points in the previous session, taking its gain since the start of July to 1.8 percent.

* Futures for the index were flat at 0632 GMT.

* BT GROUP - BT has agreed an insurance and reinsurance deal to protect its pension scheme against the costs associated with increases in life expectancy. The former state telecoms group has the largest private sector defined pension plan in Britain.

* EASYJET - The passenger number rose by 10 percent to 16 million in June.

* RYANAIR HOLDINGS - The company said its June traffic grew 5 percent.

* Brent futures held steady around $111 a barrel on signs of an improving demand outlook, although the benchmark is still set to post its biggest weekly loss since early January as supply worries that have rattled oil markets for weeks recede.

* London copper rose and was set to forge its biggest weekly climb in nine months, as an upbeat U.S. jobs report fired optimism over economic growth.

* Trading activity was expected to be low, with the U.S. stock market, the world's largest, shut for a national holiday.

