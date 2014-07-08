UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 8

UAE's Etihad Airways appoints new boss in charge of airline stakes
DUBAI, April 24 Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Monday said it had appointed Robin Kamark as chief executive officer, Airline Equity Partners.
LONDON, July 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 7 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Futures for the index were up 0.1 percent by 0619 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 6,823.51 points in the previous session.
* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP - The British retailer's underlying non-food sales fell for a 12th straight quarter, hurt by the transition to a new web platform.
* Britain's economy kept growing at a robust rate in the second quarter, but exports and business investment weakened, clouding the prospects for a balanced recovery, the British Chambers of Commerce's (BCC) quarterly survey of nearly 7,000 companies showed. [ID@nL4N0PI2ZU]
* German exports and imports dropped much more than expected in May, coming on the heels of other soft indicators that have pointed to slower growth in Europe's largest economy.
* Brent crude slipped below $110 a barrel, trading close to its lowest in nearly a month, as fears of supply disruption in Iraq eased and prospects for a rise in Libyan exports improved.
* London copper steadied, but remained below four-and-a-half month highs seen last week after a surprise drop in German industrial production tempered demand expectations.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
