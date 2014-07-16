UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jul 16

LONDON, July 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 35.69 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,710.45 points after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen voiced concern over valuations.

* RIO TINTO : The world's second-biggest iron ore miner said expansion work at its mines in Australia led to a sharp rise in iron ore output as it steps up shipments to China, banking on a big drop in domestic Chinese production to soak up exports.

* TESCO : The supermarket is facing criticism from farmers for promoting New Zealand lamb at the height of the British season for the meat, despite its promises to back local producers, The Guardian wrote on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1t0gWnb)

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

FRESNILLO PLC Q2 OUTPUT

ICAP PLC Q1

SEVERN TRENT PLC Q1 TRADE

