UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jul 16

Crescent Point Energy posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss
April 27 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher realized prices for oil.
LONDON, July 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 35.69 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,710.45 points after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen voiced concern over valuations.
* RIO TINTO : The world's second-biggest iron ore miner said expansion work at its mines in Australia led to a sharp rise in iron ore output as it steps up shipments to China, banking on a big drop in domestic Chinese production to soak up exports.
* TESCO : The supermarket is facing criticism from farmers for promoting New Zealand lamb at the height of the British season for the meat, despite its promises to back local producers, The Guardian wrote on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1t0gWnb)
* Wesco international, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
April 27 Southwest Airlines Co reported a 31.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as operating expenses rose and average fares fell.