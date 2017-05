UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

LONDON, July 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 9 to 10 points, or 0.2 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with the futures contract up by 0.1 percent at 0625 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent, or 11.13 points, at 6,749.45 points on Friday.

* TESCO :

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said on Monday its chief executive Philip Clarke would quit, to be replaced by Unilever executive Dave Lewis, after it issued a profit warning.

* BSKYB :

BSkyB could agree a deal in the next two weeks to buy Rupert Murdoch's Sky Italia and his stake in Sky Deutschland, the Sunday Times reported.

AMPLATS :

* World no. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it planned to sell its Union mine, Rustenburg operations and another asset in South Africa, a widely expected move after it was hit by a five-month strike.

* BARCLAYS :

Trading firms and employees raised concerns about high-speed traders at Barclays Plc's "dark pool" months before the United States accused the bank of favoring its high-frequency trading clients, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the firms.

* TULLOW OIL :

Oil producer Tullow Oil said it had plugged and abandoned the Lupus-1 well.

* BABCOCK :

British engineering contractor Babcock said on Monday its order book for the coming year had risen to 13.5 billion pounds ($23.1 billion), helped by recent contract wins and its acquisition of helicopter transport firm Avincis.

* SHANKS :

Waste management company Shanks said weakness in the Benelux region would impact its first-half results.

* MOTHERCARE /DEBENHAMS :

The finance director of Mothercare is to take up a key role at Debenhams, the Sunday Times reported.

* UK PENSIONS INDUSTRY:

Britain will on Monday publish new rules for the pensions industry giving retirees greater access to their savings and free financial advice, fleshing out reforms announced earlier this year that shook the share value of British insurers.

* FOREIGN EXCHANGE PROBE:

Britain's Serious Fraud Office is poised to begin its first criminal investigation of alleged rigging by traders in the foreign exchange market, the Sunday Times reported.

