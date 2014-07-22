UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday July 22

EDINBURGH, July 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 21 to 23 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent lower at 6,728.44
points, with tobacco stocks hit by a multi-billion-dollar fine against RJ
Reynolds in the United States and retailers slipping after a profit
warning from Tesco.
* BARCLAYS - Trading activity has slumped in Barclays Plc's U.S.
share trading venue after New York's attorney general accused the British bank
of misleading its customers and giving an unfair edge to high-speed traders.
* ITV : Shares in the broadcaster rose 0.9 percent on Monday, with
the Daily Express saying the stock remained in the "bid spotlight" following the
acquisition of a stake by Liberty Global last week.
* MINERS - Mozambique is discussing with its foreign coal mining partners
ways to help them ride out depressed markets but will not be offering special
tax breaks to ease the pain, its mineral resources minister said on Monday.
* BEVERAGES - Glenfiddich, the scotch whiskey business owned by William
Grant & Sons, is looking to buy Drambuie, the brand owned by the MacKinnon
family, in a 100 million pounds ($170.76 million)takeover, Sky News reported
late Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Q2
BEAZLEY PLC H1
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC H1
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC PRELIM
IQE PLC TRADING
PREMIER FOODS PLC H1
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC TRADING
QINETIQ GROUP PLC Q1 TRADE
ROYAL MAIL PLC TRADING
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)