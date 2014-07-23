UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 23

LONDON, July 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 8 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2
percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Futures for the index were down 0.2 percent by
0631 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher at 6,795.34
points in the previous session.
* BHP BILLITON - The global miner beat its own
guidance for full-year iron ore output, saying it mined a record
225 million tonnes in fiscal 2014, 4 percent ahead of its
forecast, leading productivity gains across a number of
businesses.
* CENTRICA - The company drilled a dry well in the
Norwegian sector of the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum
Directorate said on Wednesday.
* CAPITA - British outsourcing group Capita posted
an 11 percent rise in first-half organic revenue, driven by the
1.3 billion pounds ($2.22 billion) of major contract wins it
secured.
* THE SAGE GROUP - The company said its group
organic revenue increased by 4.7 percent in the first nine
months of year and its business remained on course to achieve
the 6 percent organic revenue growth target in 2015.
* JOHNSON MATTHEY - The company says its first
quarter underlying operating profit fell by 11 percent to 103.6
million pounds ($176.81 million).
* Bank of England economist Paul Fisher credited
quantitative easing and the bank's Funding for Lending Scheme
for the recovery that kicked in last year in an interview,
published on Wednesday, with the Independent.
* Britain's largest high street banks will announce next
week that they are setting aside more than 1 billion pound
($1.71 billion) in additional provisions to compensate customers
who were mis-sold payment protection insurance, Sky News
reported.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank was "wilfully
obtuse" when giving evidence to lawmakers examining whether its
corporate turnaround division had been used to make money out of
small businesses, the chairman of a British parliamentary
committee said.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank has called a halt
to its grand expansion as it seeks to conserve capital amid the
worst drop in profits for more than 12 years, according to
senior figures at the bank, the Financial Times reported.
* Brent crude nudged lower but held above $107 a barrel,
with a global oil glut keeping prices in check despite
geopolitical tensions threatening supplies from key oil
producing regions. [ID@nL4N0PY0ZA]
* London zinc and aluminium were holding near recent highs
after a flurry of interest from investors, but given a seasonal
slowdown in demand, some wondered just how much further prices
could run.
* London Stock Exchange and energy firm SSE
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, trading without entitlement to
their latest dividend payout and knocking 2.5 points off the
index.
($1 = 0.5859 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)