UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday July 24

EDINBURGH, July 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 to 11 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.81 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,798.15 points, as a profit warning by heavyweight drugs firm GlaxoSmithKline offset gains in outsourcing group Capita and miner BHP Billiton.

* BHP BILLITON PLC, ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - The miners are looking to sell their jointly owned manganese assets portfolio in South Africa and Australia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - The bank dismissed media rumours that its chairman was working on a succession plan amid shareholder pressure.

* BG GROUP - The oil and gas firm is considering selling its largest operations in the North Sea for about 1 billion pounds ($1.70 billion), The Times reported on Thursday.

* BANKS - Britain's markets regulator and a group of global banks are in talks to reach a first settlement in a currency-rigging probe, with a deal possible this year, Bloomberg reported.

* BSKYB - BSkyB is set to confirm its expansion in Europe on Friday, the Financial Times reported.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BRITVIC PLC Q3 TRADE

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC TRADING

CSR PLC Q2

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC Q3 TRADE

ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC H1

ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC TRADING

EASYJET PLC Q3 TRADE

HALMA PLC TRADING

HAMMERSON PLC H1

HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC H1

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD Q2

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC Q3 TRADE

MARSTON'S PLC TRADING

THE PARAGON GROUP OF COMPANIES PLC Q3

RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC H1

REED ELSEVIER PLC H1

SABMILLER PLC TRADING

SHAFTESBURY PLC TRADING

TATE & LYLE PLC TRADING

UNILEVER PLC Q2

