UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, July 28

* The UK blue chip index closed 29.91 points lower, or 0.4 percent, at
6,791.55 points.
* GLENCORE, ANGLO AMERICAN : Chile's massive Collahuasi
copper mine, a partnership between Glencore and Anglo American, has resumed
operations following a temporary work stoppage, the company said on Saturday.
* DIAGEO : The world's largest spirits maker will say when it reports
full-year results on Thursday that it is writing down the value of its majority
stake in its troubled premium Chinese baijiu brand, the Financial Times reported
on Monday.
* HSBC : Silver bullion banks Deutsche Bank, Bank of Nova
Scotia and HSBC have been accused of manipulating prices in the
multi-billion dollar market in a lawsuit filed on Friday.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The State-backed British lender could claw
back millions of pounds in bonuses from staff working for its controversial
turnaround unit after it was revealed that the bank has set aside 17 million
pounds ($28.86 million) in pay awards, The Times reported on Monday.
RBS has been formally advised by Morgan Stanley to sell a majority
stake in its Irish unit, Ulster Bank, Ireland's Sunday Business Post reported.
($1 = 0.7447 euros)
