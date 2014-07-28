UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, July 28

LONDON, July 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Monday, with September futures up 0.4 percent at 0625 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 29.91 points lower, or 0.4 percent, at 6,791.55 points.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK's chief executive has opened the possibility of the pharma group's being broken up in the future as he pushes through a sweeping overhaul of Britain's largest drugmaker, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* ASTRAZENECA : The pharma group has signed up Roche and Qiagen to develop two separate diagnostic tests, both using simple blood samples, to identify patients who will benefit from its lung cancer drugs.

* RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP : The consumer goods company has decided to spin off its Suboxone pharmaceuticals business in the next 12 months, it said on Monday, ending months of speculation over the shrinking division's future.

* HSBC : Silver bullion banks Deutsche Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and HSBC have been accused of manipulating prices in the multi-billion dollar market in a lawsuit filed on Friday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The State-backed British lender could claw back millions of pounds in bonuses from staff working for its controversial turnaround unit after it was revealed that the bank has set aside 17 million pounds ($28.86 million) in pay awards, The Times reported on Monday.

RBS has been formally advised by Morgan Stanley to sell a majority stake in its Irish unit, Ulster Bank, Ireland's Sunday Business Post reported.

* GLENCORE, ANGLO AMERICAN : Chile's massive Collahuasi copper mine, a partnership between Glencore and Anglo American, has resumed operations following a temporary work stoppage, the company said on Saturday.

* DIAGEO : The world's largest spirits maker will say when it reports full-year results on Thursday that it is writing down the value of its majority stake in its troubled premium Chinese baijiu brand, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* NATIONAL GRID : The grid operator said it is maintaining its outlook for 2014/15, reflecting expected delivery of another year of solid operating and financial performance and asset growth.

* RYANAIR : Europe's biggest budget airline boosted its annual profit guidance on Monday as rivals cuts theirs after the Irish airline booked a better-than-expected first quarter in which net income rose 152 percent from a year earlier.

* TRINITY MIRROR : The British newspaper publisher said it expected its full-year results to be marginally ahead of expectation, enabling it to pay a dividend for the first time since 2008.

* MOTHERCARE : The baby product retailer said it is now fully focused on its plan to turn around its British business and to continue its international growth after U.S. rival Destination Maternity gave up its pursuit of the British firm.

