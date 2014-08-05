UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday August 5

EDINBURGH Aug 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 1 to 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.66 points lower on Monday at 6,677.52
points.
* CARILLION, BALFOUR BEATTY - British construction company
Carillion is planning to approach investors who also have stakes in Balfour
Beatty in the hopes of reviving merger talks to buy the company, the Times
reported.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)