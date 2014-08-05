UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday August 5

EDINBURGH Aug 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 to 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.66 points lower on Monday at 6,677.52 points.

* CARILLION, BALFOUR BEATTY - British construction company Carillion is planning to approach investors who also have stakes in Balfour Beatty in the hopes of reviving merger talks to buy the company, the Times reported.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AGGREKO PLC H1

AVOCET MINING PLC H1

BBA AVIATION PLC H1

DRAGON OIL PLC H1

FRESNILLO PLC H1

GENEL ENERGY PLC H1

HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC H1

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC H1

INMARSAT PLC Q2

LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC H1

MEGGITT PLC H1

NOVAE GROUP PLC H1

PENDRAGON PLC H1

ROTORK PLC H1

STANDARD LIFE PLC H1

