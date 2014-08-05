UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday August 5

(Adds company news and futures)

EDINBURGH Aug 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen edging higher on Tuesday, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.1 percent at 0630 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.66 points lower on Monday at 6,677.52 points.

* STANDARD LIFE - The insurance and pensions group reported a 12 percent rise in first-half operating profit as more UK workers were automatically enrolled onto company pension schemes.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP - The world's biggest hotelier posted a 6 percent rise in first-half profit and said it was encouraged by current trading trends despite political or economic problems in some markets.

* FRESNILLO - The Mexican miner reported a 10 percent decline in first-half attributable profit, due mainly to lower silver and gold prices.

AGGREKO - The world's biggest temporary power provider posted a 9 percent fall in half year pretax profits, weighed down by a significant impact from currency translation.

* MEGGITT - British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt lowered its full-year expectations for organic revenue growth due to bigger than expected declines in U.S. military spending and challenges in its energy business in the first half.

* PENDRAGON - Britain's largest car dealer posted a 98.8 percent rise in its first-half profit on Tuesday as the firm said it saw strong growth in the used car market, helped by increased traffic to its website.

* ROTORK PLC ROR.L - The maker of valve controls and actuators, said pretax profit fell 3.3 percent in the first half, hurt by a strong pound that offset robust order intakes.

* CARILLION, BALFOUR BEATTY - British construction company Carillion is planning to approach investors who also have stakes in Balfour Beatty in the hopes of reviving merger talks to buy the company, the Times reported.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)