UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 6

LONDON Aug 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 43 to 46 points, or 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent, or 4.96 points, at 6,682.48 points on Tuesday.

* GLENCORE : Glencore Plc, one of the world's largest mining companies, has asked a U.S. judge to dismiss it as a defendant from nationwide antitrust litigation over the alleged manipulation of aluminum prices.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered PLC is back in the crosshairs of New York's banking regulator over alleged failure to flag high risk transactions for further review, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE VOTE: The leader of Scotland's campaign for independence failed to turn a U.S.-style television debate into a victory for his cause on Tuesday six weeks before Scots vote on whether to break up the United Kingdom.

* ALLIANCE BOOTS : U.S. pharmacy chain Walgreen Co will remain headquartered in the United States, spurning the chance of a so-called tax-inversion, after it buys the rest of European drug chain Alliance Boots, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

* Prices in British shops fell last month at the fastest rate since records began seven-and-a-half years ago, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, marking 15 months of sinking prices.

* London copper fell to its lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday and Shanghai prices slid nearly 1 percent, reflecting investor caution as weakness in China's services sector cast doubts on its economic recovery momentum.

