UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday August 7

EDINBURGH Aug 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 to 4 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 46.32 points, or 0.7 percent, lower on Wednesday at 6,636.16.

* TRINITY MIRROR - The stock fell on Wednesday on fear that the Daily Mirror owner could face an eventual legal bill of 12 million pound ($20.22 million) if it loses a hacking case brought by various celebrities, in excess of the 4 million pounds that Trinity has set aside to cover legal costs, the Daily Mail reported.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AMEC PLC H1

AVIVA PLC H1

COBHAM PLC H1

ENTERPRISE INNS PLC TRADING

HENDERSON GROUP PLC H1

INFINIS ENERGY PLC Q1

KENNEDY WILSON EUROPE REAL ESTATE H1

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC Q1

MONDI LTD Q2

OLD MUTUAL PLC H1

RIO TINTO PLC H1

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD Q2

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC H1

SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC H1

SAVILLS PLC H1

UDG HEALTHCARE PLC H1

($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)