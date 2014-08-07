UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday August 7

BRIEF-Aon says part of UK probe into aviation insurance broking
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
EDINBURGH Aug 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 to 4 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 46.32 points, or 0.7 percent, lower on Wednesday at 6,636.16.
* TRINITY MIRROR - The stock fell on Wednesday on fear that the Daily Mirror owner could face an eventual legal bill of 12 million pound ($20.22 million) if it loses a hacking case brought by various celebrities, in excess of the 4 million pounds that Trinity has set aside to cover legal costs, the Daily Mail reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AMEC PLC H1
AVIVA PLC H1
COBHAM PLC H1
ENTERPRISE INNS PLC TRADING
HENDERSON GROUP PLC H1
INFINIS ENERGY PLC Q1
KENNEDY WILSON EUROPE REAL ESTATE H1
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC Q1
MONDI LTD Q2
OLD MUTUAL PLC H1
RIO TINTO PLC H1
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD Q2
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC H1
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC H1
SAVILLS PLC H1
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC H1
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)
LONDON, April 21 European shares advanced in early deals on Friday, though France's benchmark CAC 40 declined slightly ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election.
LONDON, April 21 British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has entered the U.S. market by buying 50 stores trading as Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports at a cost of $101 million, it said on Friday.