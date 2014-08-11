UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 11

LONDON Aug 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 to 41 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 30.01 points lower, or 0.5 percent, at 6,567.36 points on Friday. It was down 1.7 percent for the week, matching its fall in the previous week.

* BALFOUR BEATTY, CARILLION : British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty and construction firm Carillion have resumed talks on a possible 3 billion pound ($5 billion) merger deal, the Sunday Times reported, citing unnamed financial sources.

The Times wrote on Monday Balfour Beatty will reveal this week that it is still hoping to sell its Parsons Brinckerhoff subsidiary as it tries to convince investors that it can survive without Carillion.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : The criminal investigation into former traders of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group over Libor manipulation could spill over into next year, with the Serious Fraud Office requesting UK's financial regulator to postpone publishing its civil findings against at least two of the traders, the Financial Times wrote on Monday.

* BARCLAYS : The former chief executive of the Financial Times, Rona Fairhead, and the government's favourite troubleshooter, Sir Howard Davies, have emerged as two of the leading contenders to become the new chairman of Barclays, The Sunday Times wrote.

* GREENE KING : The brewer is to take its long-running battle to prove the legality of a controversial tax avoidance scheme to the court of appeal despite two defeats in the lower tax courts and condemnation from a Treasury minister and other MPs, The Guardian wrote on Monday.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)