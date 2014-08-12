UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 12

* Adds futures price, more company news items
LONDON Aug 12 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract edged
down by 0.1 percent on Tuesday, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia kept
investors on edge. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 65.46 points, or 1 percent, at
6,632.82 points on Monday, bouncing back from a 3.3 percent fall over the
previous two weeks.
* RUSSIA/UKRAINE: A Russian convoy of 280 trucks carrying humanitarian aid
for Ukraine set off on Tuesday amid Western warnings against using help as a
pretext for an invasion.
* BAE : BAE Systems, Europe's largest defence firm, has been
awarded a 348 million-pound ($584 million) contract by the British government to
build three new Offshore Patrol Vessels, formalising an initial deal agreed last
year.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GlaxoSmithKline faces new allegations that it
bribed Syrian doctors and officials to boost sales of its medicines, following
recent accusations of corruption in its non-prescription business in the
country.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered Plc will soon begin
sifting through a mountain of data for signs of possible money laundering or
other criminal activity, as a result of faults in the software critical to its
anti-money laundering compliance program, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
* BARCLAYS : Bloomberg News reported that a Barclays quant trading
unit was to take 60 employees in a spin-out.
* LADBROKES : Bookmaker Ladbrokes said its first-half group
operating profit fell by a third to 56.8 million pounds ($95.2 million) after it
was hit by switching its online operations to a new platform, but said it had a
good World Cup performance.
* SERCO : Serco said Aggreko's Angus Cockburn will join the
British outsourcing firm as its new Chief Financial Officer as it posted a 59
percent fall in first half operating profit.
* SIG : Building materials supplier SIG Plc SHI.L reported a 23.5
percent rise in half-year underlying pretax profit, helped by a robust
improvement in the UK residential construction market and a mild
winter.
* SPEEDY HIRE : Equipment rental company Speedy Hire said its finance
director Lynn Krige would step down.
* COPPER: London copper skidded to within sight of its lowest since June on
Tuesday, as concerns over geopolitical tensions in Iraq and Ukraine clouded the
outlook for demand amid thin summer trade.
