UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 12

LONDON Aug 12 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract edged down by 0.1 percent on Tuesday, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia kept investors on edge.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 65.46 points, or 1 percent, at 6,632.82 points on Monday, bouncing back from a 3.3 percent fall over the previous two weeks.

* RUSSIA/UKRAINE: A Russian convoy of 280 trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine set off on Tuesday amid Western warnings against using help as a pretext for an invasion.

* BAE : BAE Systems, Europe's largest defence firm, has been awarded a 348 million-pound ($584 million) contract by the British government to build three new Offshore Patrol Vessels, formalising an initial deal agreed last year.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GlaxoSmithKline faces new allegations that it bribed Syrian doctors and officials to boost sales of its medicines, following recent accusations of corruption in its non-prescription business in the country.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered Plc will soon begin sifting through a mountain of data for signs of possible money laundering or other criminal activity, as a result of faults in the software critical to its anti-money laundering compliance program, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* BARCLAYS : Bloomberg News reported that a Barclays quant trading unit was to take 60 employees in a spin-out.

* LADBROKES : Bookmaker Ladbrokes said its first-half group operating profit fell by a third to 56.8 million pounds ($95.2 million) after it was hit by switching its online operations to a new platform, but said it had a good World Cup performance.

* SERCO : Serco said Aggreko's Angus Cockburn will join the British outsourcing firm as its new Chief Financial Officer as it posted a 59 percent fall in first half operating profit.

* SIG : Building materials supplier SIG Plc SHI.L reported a 23.5 percent rise in half-year underlying pretax profit, helped by a robust improvement in the UK residential construction market and a mild winter.

* SPEEDY HIRE : Equipment rental company Speedy Hire said its finance director Lynn Krige would step down.

* British retail sales growth rose in July, driven by an upturn in furniture spending and other non-food purchases, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) on Tuesday.

* COPPER: London copper skidded to within sight of its lowest since June on Tuesday, as concerns over geopolitical tensions in Iraq and Ukraine clouded the outlook for demand amid thin summer trade.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)