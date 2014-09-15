UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 15

LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening down 22 to 23 points, or 0.3 percent lower,
* September futures for the index were down 0.3
percent by 0630 GMT.
* The FTSE 100 closed up 7.34 points, or 0.1 percent, at
6,806.96 points, on Friday.
* After a four-week winning streak, the index recorded a 0.7
percent fall for last week, which was marred by further signs of
a slowdown in China, concerns about the Scottish referendum, and
the prospect of a tightening in U.S. monetary policy.
* China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly
six years in August while growth in other key sectors also
cooled, data released over the weekend showed, raising fears the
world's second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp
slowdown unless Beijing takes fresh stimulus measures.
* The market remained on tenterhooks just days out to the
Sept. 18 referendum on independence for Scotland, with polls
showing both "Yes" and "No" camps pretty much running neck and
neck.
* The prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting
later this week also made investors cautious. The market will
focus on the central bank's words, seeking clues on the timing
of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years.
* SABMILLER : Dutch brewer Heineken said on
Sunday it was approached by larger rival SABMiller about a
potential takeover but that its controlling shareholder intended
to keep the company independent.
* TUI TRAVEL : Europe's biggest tour operator, TUI
Travel, and majority owner TUI AG said they had
reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share
nil-premium merger, creating a 6.5 billion euro holiday company.
* OIL FIRMS: Fresh U.S. and EU sanctions imposed on Moscow
will bring an abrupt halt to exploration of Russia's huge Arctic
and shale oil reserves and complicate financing of existing
Russian projects from the Caspian Sea to Iraq and Ghana.
* HSBC : HSBC Holdings Plc is expected to pay $550
million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims the bank made false
representations in selling mortgage bonds to Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac before the financial crisis,
a person familiar with the matter said.
