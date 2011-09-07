UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Sept 7

LONDON, Sept 7 Financial bookmakers saw Britain's FTSE 100 index rising as much as 1.5 percent on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asia after U.S. stocks ended off lows helped by data showing the pace of expansion in the U.S. services sector accelerated in August.

Miners were expected to lead the advance, lifted by stronger metal prices, with the UK blue chip index seen opening 68 to 75 points higher, according to financial spreadbetters. The index closed 54.26 points, or 1.1 percent higher at 5,156.84 on Tuesday also headed by rallying miners and energy issues.

"The major U.S. indices may still have finished in the red but the momentum has been established, we've seen broad based gains across Asia as a result and the trend is set to extend into European markets at the open too," said Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets.

"Much of this however seems to revolve around that single better than expected ISM reading from the U.S. yesterday, plus the increase in risk appetite after the SNB's significant intervention, so sustaining the rally is clearly the next challenge."

The Swiss National Bank shocked the market on Tuesday by saying it would enforce a limit of 1.20 francs to the euro by buying foreign currencies in unlimited quantities.

Investors are expected to stay cautious on lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. The euro zone's most indebted nations were scrambling to convince investors and the rest of Europe of their commitment to tackle their debt problems, even as the bloc's main paymaster Germany battles increasing opposition to further aid.

Ex-dividend factors will clip 7.05 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with ARM Holdings , BHP Billiton , Diageo , G4S , Glencore , Hargreaves Lansdown , IMI , Kazakhmys , Legal & General , Resolution , Rexam , and Shire losing their payout attractions.

On the macroeconomic front, British industrial and manufacturing output figures will be released at 0830 GMT, while in the United States, the focus will be on the latest Federal Beige book due for publication at 1800 GMT, after the London close.

Investors will also look toward a speech by U.S. President Barack Obama to Congress on Thursday, which CNN reported would include plans for a $300 billion jobs package.

* Asian stocks rebound but Europe fear still linger

* Nikkei up on short-cover, BOJ fund buying lifts mood

* Euro still under pressure, Swissie nurses losses

* Bonds slip on U.S. jobs package news

* Brent rises above $113 on lower US crude stocks fprecast

* Gold rebounds on euro zone debt anxieties

* LME copper steady as looming strikes support

* Wall St down on Europe; bear market fears grow

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

SOCO INTERNATIONAL

The Vietnam-focused oil & gas explorer ran higher on Tuesday on revived gossip a bidder could pounce now oil is flowing from a key field, with Chinese state-controlled Sinochem Petroleum seen as a likely predator, The Dail Mail's Market report said.

AVIVA

Aviva shares hit a 16-month low on Tuesday, prompting speculation that Swiss insurance firm Zurich Financial could move to snap up its British rival in a 12.5 billion pounds takeover deal, the Daily Express's Market Report said. The Daily Mail's Market report also noted the gossip.

ANGLO AMERICAN

The miner is interested in U.S. company Walter Energy , and is said to be weighing an offer of $120 a share, according to the Times' market report. BHP Billiton is also said to be interested in Walter.

BP

Chevron Corp has made a deepwater discovery in the Gulf of Mexico at the Moccasin prospect, the site of the first exploratory well permit after the end of last year's deepwater moratorium. Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, holds a 43.75 percent working interest in the prospect, while BP has another 43.75 percent and privately held Samson Offshore owns the rest. <ID:nN1E7851PN>

DIXONS RETAIL

Europe's No. 2 electricals goods retailer issues a trading update.

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL

Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer issues a trading update.

THORNTONS

British chocolatier Thorntons reports full-year results.

SUPERGROUP

The fashion retailer issues a trading update.

ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP

The woundcare specialist reports first-half results.

AGI THERAPEUTICS

The company announces first-half results.

ALLIANCE PHARMA

The specialty pharmaceutical firm posts first-half results.

ALKANE ENERGY

The company announces first-half results.

ASCENT RESOURCES

The oil and gas explorer reports first-half results.

BELGRAVIUM TECHNOLOGIES

The company announces first-half results.

CORERO NETWORK SECURITY

The company announces first-half results.

IQE PLC

The supplier of wafer products to chipmakers posts first-half results.

I S SOLUTIONS

The company announces first-half results.

A & J MUCKLOW GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

VINDON HEALTHCARE

The company announces first-half results.

WORKPLACE SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL

The company holds its annual general meeting.

