UPDATE 1-UK within-day gas firms on North Sea outages

* ConocoPhillips says work underway to rectify Theddlethorpe
issue
* Deutsche Bank expects to serious LNG export impact from
Qatari maintenance
* Sizewell B nuclear reactors ramp down to start refuelling
outage
(Updates throughout)
LONDON, Sept 2 British gas for immediate
delivery shrugged off lower offshore gas supply, while contracts
further out eased in line with a bearish energy complex and
forecasts that the impact on cargoes of Qatari LNG maintenance
would be minimal.
Friday gas fell after initial gains in early trading
following news that gas exports from the ConocoPhillips
Theddlethorpe terminal were cut due to problems offshore and a
reduction in flows from the Teesside PX terminal.
"Due to an operational issue offshore, production export was
ceased through the Theddlethorpe gas terminal yesterday
afternoon," a ConocoPhillips spokeswoman said.
"Work is currently underway to rectify the matter," she
added.
Theddlethorpe flows dropped to zero from about 12 million
cubic metres/day (mcm/day) at about 1200 GMT on Thursday, while
Teesside PX stopped flowing at about midnight, indicating that
two separate issues are preventing exports.
The loss of 17 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day) of gas
from the combined outages tightened the UK gas system and
initially supported within-day prices but contracts later eased
as the gas system remained well balanced.
UK NBP within-day gas fell 0.45 pence per therm to 56.55
pence on Friday afternoon, while Monday gas was down 0.85 pence
at 56.65 pence.
"The UK CS is not performing well today, we have two
unplanned outages at Theddlethorpe and Teesside," one trader
from a UK utility said.
Front-month gas also extended losses in afternoon trading,
after estimates that Qatar's LNG maintenance would not
substantially affect its exports.
Qatargas said last Sunday it will stop three of the world's
biggest liquefied natural gas producing plants at different
times during a rolling maintenance programme planned for this
autumn.
"We believe that the actual impact to UK LNG imports will be
significantly less than the nameplate capacity of trains offline
for maintenance," said Deutsche Bank analysts in a report
published late on Friday.
The bank estimates around 28 million cubic metres of
capacity could be lost per day during maintenance this autumn.
"The primary risk at this point is for unplanned extensions
to the maintenance period, which would begin to have a more
serious effect especially as winter heating demand increases
into November."
Reduced LNG import concerns eased the October contract which
fell 1.80 pence to 64.80 pence. Noevember was down 1.90 pence at
72.50 pence.
Oil futures fell following disappointing U.S. job growth
data, which raised further concerns about energy demand in the
world's largest oil consumer nation.
UK winter 2011/12 gas followed the bearish direction and
shed 1.30 pence day on day to 73.50 pence, down 5.5 percent from
its all-time high reached earlier this week.
In Britain's over-the-counter power market, day-ahead
baseload traded lower, despite the outage of EDF Energy's
Sizewell B nuclear plant.
Instead, the power market tracked losses in the gas market
as gas plants covered around 43 percent of UK power production
on Friday.
Baseload Monday power traded at 49.50 pounds per
megawatt-hour (MWh), down 60 pence day on day.
EDF Energy's two Sizewell B nuclear reactors were ramping
down production on Friday to start a refuelling outage.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by
Anthony Barker)