UPDATE 1-UK within-day gas firms on North Sea outages

LONDON, Sept 2 British gas for immediate delivery shrugged off lower offshore gas supply, while contracts further out eased in line with a bearish energy complex and forecasts that the impact on cargoes of Qatari LNG maintenance would be minimal.

Friday gas fell after initial gains in early trading following news that gas exports from the ConocoPhillips Theddlethorpe terminal were cut due to problems offshore and a reduction in flows from the Teesside PX terminal.

"Due to an operational issue offshore, production export was ceased through the Theddlethorpe gas terminal yesterday afternoon," a ConocoPhillips spokeswoman said.

"Work is currently underway to rectify the matter," she added.

Theddlethorpe flows dropped to zero from about 12 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day) at about 1200 GMT on Thursday, while Teesside PX stopped flowing at about midnight, indicating that two separate issues are preventing exports.

The loss of 17 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day) of gas from the combined outages tightened the UK gas system and initially supported within-day prices but contracts later eased as the gas system remained well balanced.

UK NBP within-day gas fell 0.45 pence per therm to 56.55 pence on Friday afternoon, while Monday gas was down 0.85 pence at 56.65 pence.

"The UK CS is not performing well today, we have two unplanned outages at Theddlethorpe and Teesside," one trader from a UK utility said.

Front-month gas also extended losses in afternoon trading, after estimates that Qatar's LNG maintenance would not substantially affect its exports.

Qatargas said last Sunday it will stop three of the world's biggest liquefied natural gas producing plants at different times during a rolling maintenance programme planned for this autumn.

"We believe that the actual impact to UK LNG imports will be significantly less than the nameplate capacity of trains offline for maintenance," said Deutsche Bank analysts in a report published late on Friday.

The bank estimates around 28 million cubic metres of capacity could be lost per day during maintenance this autumn.

"The primary risk at this point is for unplanned extensions to the maintenance period, which would begin to have a more serious effect especially as winter heating demand increases into November."

Reduced LNG import concerns eased the October contract which fell 1.80 pence to 64.80 pence. Noevember was down 1.90 pence at 72.50 pence.

Oil futures fell following disappointing U.S. job growth data, which raised further concerns about energy demand in the world's largest oil consumer nation.

UK winter 2011/12 gas followed the bearish direction and shed 1.30 pence day on day to 73.50 pence, down 5.5 percent from its all-time high reached earlier this week.

In Britain's over-the-counter power market, day-ahead baseload traded lower, despite the outage of EDF Energy's Sizewell B nuclear plant.

Instead, the power market tracked losses in the gas market as gas plants covered around 43 percent of UK power production on Friday.

Baseload Monday power traded at 49.50 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), down 60 pence day on day.

EDF Energy's two Sizewell B nuclear reactors were ramping down production on Friday to start a refuelling outage.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Anthony Barker)