UPDATE 1-UK spot gas up 8 pct as Europe imports more

* UK exports 42 mcm/day to Europe, driven by weather, heating demand

* Bank sees hub and oil-indexed prices converging next year

* Torness 2 nuclear reactor outage lifts power prompt (Updates prices, adds nuclear outage news)

LONDON, Nov 14 British within-day gas rose more than 8 percent on Monday as exports to mainland Europe increased and supply in the domestic market fell short of demand, while curve contracts were buoyed by government reshuffles in Greece and Italy.

Gas for immediate delivery surged to 58.25 pence per therm as utilities in Europe leaned heavily on imports from Britain as heating demand increased, sucking 42 million cubic meters/day (mcm/day) away from the UK.

Day-ahead gas added 1.80 pence to 58.35 pence, spurred higher by bullish spot prices and weather-driven demand on the continent.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs retained its long recommendation on UK gas prices in the fourth-quarter next year, citing improved demand forecasts and narrowing gaps between spot and oil-indexed contracts.

It forecast Q4 2012 gas prices at 69.6 pence per therm, compared with current levels of 57.2 pence, according to broker ICAP.

Month-ahead gas added slight gains at 62.40 pence despite relaxing demand in Asia releasing flexible volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to prospective European buyers.

Late last week at least three LNG cargoes were offered into northwest Europe at some of the most favourable prices seen in months, trade sources said.

On top of that, two more shipments of LNG are expected in northwest Europe over the next week.

Benchmark summer 2012 gas gained 0.05 pence at 60.55 pence.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office forecast continued mild weather in the short to medium-term.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

The gas network was about 7 mcm/day short of gas with demand pegged about 3.5 percent below seasonal norms.

Norwegian flows via the Langeled pipeline picked up to 73 mcm/day, while output from LNG terminals rose to 39 mcm/day.

POWER

Day-ahead baseload rose 2.95 pounds at 46.95 pounds per megawatt hour on Monday, on the back of an unplanned nuclear reactor outage and higher costs for burning gas in power plants.

EDF Energy's 630-MW Torness 2 nuclear reactor was shut down manually on Monday after a fault on the fuelling machine, the operator said.

The reactor is expected to restart on Nov. 18, according to the operator's latest outage schedule.

GAS-Please click on the following for information about UK and Belgian prices, field maintenance and field start-ups.

UK natural gas prices <0#NBPGAS-RTR>

Belgian natural gas prices <0#ZEEGAS-RTR>

North Sea field start-ups

North Sea field maintenance

POWER

UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages

report

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, peak <0#ELPFR-RTR>

market report, Powernext,

Spectron baseload <0#FRBSLD-SPC>, off peak

<0#FROFPK-SPC>, peak <0#FRPEAK-SPC>

nuclear outages: report, offline

percentage EL-FROUTAGE-PC, offline capacity (MW)

EL-FROUTAGE-MW

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>

outages, report

SWITZERLAND: outages, reservoir levels

NORDIC: report

EU CARBON PRICES SPEEDGUIDE:

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey and Alison Birrane)