UPDATE 3-Sterling on course for best day since at least 1998

(Updates prices)
* Sterling up 2.9 pct on day vs dollar
* FTSE 100 in biggest one-day fall since June
* Parliament vote seen tipping balance away from hard Brexit
By Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest
daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister
Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to
leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a
"hard" or "soft" Brexit.
The pound, already up more than 1 percent as May began a
keenly-awaited speech that had been extensively leaked to media,
surged 2.9 percent on the day to a 10-day high of $1.2398 in the
hour that followed.
That was the biggest climb ever in the dealing data - which
goes back to 1998 - provided by the Thomson Reuters Matching
system.
It also gained more than 2 percent to 86.31 pence against
the euro, with dealers reporting a widespread squeeze on short
positions - or bets against sterling - taken in derivatives
markets in the past few days.
One media report at the weekend had quoted a Downing Street
source as predicting May's speech would trigger a significant
correction in the pound. But until Tuesday's action most had
assumed that would be downward, not upward.
"In laying out the government's 12 guiding principles for
the upcoming negotiations, Mrs May did remove some key question
marks about the government's approach and promised that both
houses of parliament would get to vote," said JPMorgan Asset
Management strategist Stephanie Flanders.
"This seems to have reassured investors."
The FTSE 100 share index, which has tended to rise as
sterling dropped in a series of sell-offs since the vote for
Brexit last June, extended an early fall, led by exporters and
mining companies, as May spoke.
It closed down almost 1.5 percent, its biggest daily fall
since the days after June's Brexit vote.
May said she wanted to avoid a "disruptive cliff edge" for
businesses when Britain leaves the European Union and backed a
phasing-in of changes in immigration, customs and regulation in
areas such as financial services.
SHORT SQUEEZE
Analysts and traders said they expected more meat once the
talks get under way after Britain triggers the EU's Article 50
exit process in March.
"The one revelation that stood out was the intention to put
any deal before parliament, which in theory should tip the
balance slightly further away from a hard Brexit," said Craig
Erlam, a strategist with Oanda in London.
"This triggered a rally in the pound, which in turn was the
catalyst for the short squeeze that followed."
Gilt yields, which have been falling as expectations for
future UK growth suffered from concerns over the EU exit talks,
rose by as much as 7 basis points to 1.32 percent for 10-year
paper.
Overnight implied volatility - a measure of expected swings
in the pound expressed through currency options - halved from
six-month highs hit on Monday to 13.788 percent. One-week
volatility fell from 15.5 percent to around 11.4 percent.
"There was a lot of bad news in the market - people were
positioned all one way, so there was always a risk (of a squeeze
on those positions)," said Ian Gunner, a portfolio manager with
Altana in London.
"Some people will say 'this is a hard Brexit, however she
wants to dress it up', and there will be criticisms from various
politicians. But it's a clean Brexit, and that's the most
important thing."
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones, Vikram Subhedar, Kit Rees,
Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Gareth Jones and
Raissa Kasolowsky)