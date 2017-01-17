UPDATE 1-Sterling on course for best day since 2008 after May speech

(Adds more market comment, details, background)
By Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly
LONDON Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest
gains since the 2008 financial crisis on Tuesday as Prime
Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's
deal to leave the EU and said it would seek to stay a key
European partner.
The pound, already up more than 1 percent as May began a
keenly-awaited speech that had been extensively leaked to media,
surged 2.5 percent on the day to a 10-day high of $1.2343 in the
minutes that followed.
It gained more than 1.5 percent to 86.69 pence per euro,
with dealers reporting a widespread squeeze on short positions -
or bets against sterling - taken in derivatives markets in the
past few days.
One media report at the weekend had quoted a Downing Street
source as predicting May's speech would trigger a significant
correction in the pound. Until Tuesday's action most had assumed
that would be downward not upward.
"Theresa May's greatest trick appears to have been to
deliver what amounts to a fairly hard Brexit message without the
markets going into a flat spin," said ETX Capital analyst Neil
Wilson.
"Some judicious leaks in the last couple of days had primed
investors for the UK to be leaving the single market. Many
expected a tough sounding speech that would send the pound
lower."
The FTSE 100 share index, which has tended to rise as
sterling dropped in a series of sell-offs since the vote for
Brexit last June, extended an early fall led by exporters and
mining companies as May spoke.
May said she wanted to avoid a "disruptive cliff edge" for
businesses when Britain leaves the European Union and backed a
phasing-in of changes in immigration, customs and regulation in
areas such as financial services.
Analysts and traders said they expected more meat once the
talks get under way after Britain triggers the EU's Article 50
exit process in March.
"May's speech did not have anything new that was not already
known. However, with the pound bouncing, the dollar earners are
coming under pressure," said Jawaid Afsar, a senior trader at
broker Securequity.
"The speech has given some direction, but the real test will
come when Article 50 is triggered. Stay tuned for a bumpy Brexit
ride."
Gilt yields, which have been falling as expectations for
future UK growth suffered from concerns over the EU exit talks,
rose around 2 basis points to 1.275 percent for 10-year paper.
Overnight implied volatility - a measure of expected swings
in the pound expressed through currency options - halved from
six-month highs hit on Monday to 13.788 percent. One-week
volatility fell from 15.5 percent to around 11.4 percent.
"There was a lot of bad news in the market - people were
positioned all one way, so there was always a risk (of a squeeze
on those positions)," said Ian Gunner, a portfolio manager with
Altana in London.
"Some people will say 'this is a hard Brexit, however she
wants to dress it up', and there will be criticisms from various
politicians. But it's a clean Brexit, and that's the most
important thing."
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones, Vikram Subhedar, Atul
Prakash and Danilo Masoni; editing by John Stonestreet)