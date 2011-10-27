FTSE near 3-month high on relief over Europe deal

* FTSE up 2.9 percent, hits highest since early Aug
* Investors cheer Europe debt plan deal
* Analysts query detail of the plan
* Banks, commodities rise on relief rally
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 27 Britain's top share index jumped
to a near three-month high on Thursday as bullish investors
uncorked their champagne bottles and toasted Europe's plan to
tackle its debt crisis.
The upbeat news from Europe boosted appetite for riskier
assets such as banking and commodity stocks, which helped the
UK's benchmark index surge 160.58 points or 2.9 percent
to 5,713.82, its highest close since early August.
London's blue chips have gained more than 19 percent since
plunging to a year's low on Aug. 9, when concerns peaked over
Europe's debt crisis and the threat of a global slowdown.
Financials rallied as the deal boosted confidence that
politicians were keen to do what it takes to prevent the
collapse of the banking system.
Barclays leapt 17.6 percent, leading the bank
sector higher, while Aviva , up 8.8 percent,
headed a strong performance by insurers .
The FTSE is now just 2.9 percent off breaking even for the
year, while the FTSE Volatility index hit a three-month
low, a sign that investors' nerves had calmed.
Earlier the index broke through the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement level of around 5,590 from the August low and just
failed to hold above the 200-day moving average around 5,720.
After marathon talks in Brussels European leaders agreed
banks holding Greek debt should accept a 50 percent "haircut". A
mechanism to boost the euro zone's main bailout fund would be
extended to about 1 trillion euros and banks must also raise
more capital to protect them against losses resulting from any
future government defaults.
Adding to the upbeat mood, U.S. data showed the economy grew
at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter, calming
fears the World's biggest economy was heading back into
recession.
"The train is back on the tracks, but don't expect a smooth
ride just yet," said David Miller, partner at Cheviot Asset
Management, which has 3.5 billion pounds of assets under
management.
"It is good to see progress (in Europe), but we are still a
fair way off a sound resolution ... Real money will be needed to
resolve the debt problem; the question now is where this is
going to come from. Until then, sentiment will remain fragile."
WHERE NEXT?
Darren Sinden, a trader at Silverwind Securities, said: "The
fact the EU was able to draft the bailout proposal at all was
welcomed but it remains light on detail."
Sinden said banks will ultimately need to raise additional
funds and he has reservations about the self-insurance structure
for the EFSF, among other concerns.
"The initial exuberance may ebb away over the comings days
as investors think more about what has not been said rather than
what has."
For now, commodity issues saw strong demand as investors
moved back into riskier assets, with crude oil CLc1, copper
CMCU3 and gold all gaining.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was a top energy gainer, up 1.2
percent, after reporting a doubling in third-quarter net profit,
thanks to higher oil prices.
Miners were the second top performing sector on
hopes the deal in Europe would spur growth in the region, which
had all but stagnated, and improve the outlook for demand.
Kazakhmys rose 9.4 percent after saying it was on
track to meet its full-year target.
Defensive stocks, which had led the index higher on
Wednesday as nervous investors turned to stocks seen as a
shelter for their investments in case a deal could not be
reached in Europe, inevitably fell back.
Drugmaker AstraZeneca underperformed the FTSE after
its third-quarter results failed to excite and analysts said the
market had been anticipating higher EPS due to foreign exchange
effects.
Peers GlaxoSmithKline and Shire , which
reports on Friday, fell as much as 1.6 percent, while other
defensives including utility National Grid and British
American Tobacco shed up to 0.6 percent.
(Editing by David Holmes)
