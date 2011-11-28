CORRECTED-Britain's FTSE rises on euro solution hopes

(Corrects second paragraph to nine straight sessions, not 10)
* FTSE 100 rises 2.9 pct
* Sentiment boosted by hopes euro solution is closer
* Caution remains ahead of euro group meeting
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 28 Britain's top share index
rallied on Monday as financial and basic resources stocks
advanced, helped by hopes that euro zone leaders were moving
closer to action to stem a debt crisis in the region.
London's blue chips added 148.11 points in its
second consecutive day of gains after nine straight sessions of
declines, as equities across Europe and the United States rose
and yields on distressed euro zone bonds declined.
The rally was triggered by an unsourced report in Italian
daily La Stampa, which suggested the International Monetary Fund
was preparing a rescue plan for Italy worth up to 600 billion
euros ($796 billion). This was later dismissed by an IMF
spokesperson.
"(The FTSE) is coming off oversold level and given the
denial of rumours that the IMF was going to get involved, I'm a
little bit surprised with the strength of the rebound," Gerard
Lane, investment strategist at Shore Capital, said.
London's blue chip gauge broke through the 38.2 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the July high to August low, as it
extended a bounce after closing above the 23.6 percent support
on Friday.
Banks and miners, which suffered some of the worst losses
during the recent sell-off, led the charge on Monday, adding
28.4 points and 24.4 points to the FTSE 100.
Miners were also supported by positive comments by Nomura,
which argued the sector had been hit too hard in the macro
sell-off, driven by global growth worries.
Shore Capital's Lane maintained a defensive approach but
highlighted that certain perceived safe havens such as food
producers are overvalued, while cyclicals including mining and
consumer discretionary stocks appear cheap.
"Miners have become undervalued, but without an easing in
policy from China, earnings downgrade may outweigh the valuation
appeal for that sector," he said, recommending instead media
stocks with international earnings, such as Pearson or
Reed Elsevier, up 2.1 percent and 2.6 percent,
respectively.
Weir rose 8.3 percent to top the blue-chip gainers
chart as Barclays Capital became the latest of a string of
brokers raising their price targets on the maker of pumps and
valves, following the acquisition of shale gas specialist
Seabord Holdings last week.
Randgold, down 7.9 percent, was the only blue chip
to close in the red after the gold miner cut its output target
due to a series of problems at its Tongon mine in the Ivory
Coast.
LINGERING CAUTION
While stocks rebounded, strategists remained wary of going
back into the market until there is certainty that decisive
political action is being taken to stem the euro zone's debt
crisis.
"It's a market I would sell, like I have been doing since
August. If you had bet on political events for the past two
years, you'd have gone bankrupt a long time ago," said Robert
Quinn, chief strategist at Standard & Poor's Capital IQ.
In a sign of the urgency of the euro zone's situation,
Moody's warned that the rapid escalation of the region's
sovereign and banking crisis threatens the rating of all
European government bonds.
The announcement comes as the euro zone's second-largest
economy, France, battles to defend its triple-A rating, a
necessary condition for the bloc's rescue fund, the European
Financial Stability Facility, to maintain its own top-notch
rating.
S&P's Quinn believes some form of "bazooka option", designed
to prevent the sovereign crisis from spiralling into a credit
crunch, will need to be put in place by January, when the
funding and refunding cycle for banks and sovereigns resumes at
full speed.
"The political endgame is probably nearer than we think," he
added.
France and Germany, which aim to outline proposals for a
fiscal union before a European Union summit on December 9, were
stepping up a drive for coercive powers to reject euro zone
members' budgets that breach EU rules ahead of a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers in Brussels tomorrow.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop, David Brett and Brian
Gorman; Editing by David Cowell)
