Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 17

 LONDON, Aug 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 9.48 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY                (RIC)          DIVIDEND              INDEX IMPACT
                                    (pence)                (points)   
 Anglo American                  28.00 (cents)          0.87
 British American               38.10                  2.92 
 Tobacco                                                     
 Fresnillo                      21.00 (cents)          0.11 
 Hammerson                       7.30                  0.20
 HSBC                            9.00 (cents)          3.76
 Pearson                        14.00                  0.44
 Prudential                       7.95                  0.77 
 Standard Life                     4.60                  0.41
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY                 RIC              DIVIDEND
                                       (pence)
 Ashtead Group                      2.07 
 CSR                                2.00
 Informa                            5.00
 Moneysupermarket.com              1.50
                                       
 Moneysupermarket.com              3.93 
 (special dividend)                       
                                       
 PZ Cussons                         4.48  
 Ultra Electronics                  11.7
 Holdings

