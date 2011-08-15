Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 17

LONDON, Aug 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 9.48 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Anglo American 28.00 (cents) 0.87 British American 38.10 2.92 Tobacco Fresnillo 21.00 (cents) 0.11 Hammerson 7.30 0.20 HSBC 9.00 (cents) 3.76 Pearson 14.00 0.44 Prudential 7.95 0.77 Standard Life 4.60 0.41

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND

(pence) Ashtead Group 2.07 CSR 2.00 Informa 5.00 Moneysupermarket.com 1.50

Moneysupermarket.com 3.93 (special dividend)

PZ Cussons 4.48 Ultra Electronics 11.7 Holdings