Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 24

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
LONDON, Aug 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.37 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Carnival 25.00 (cents) 0.12 Eurasian Natural Resources 9.75 0.14 Corp InterContinental Hotels 9.80 0.11 Group
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) BBA Aviation 2.52 Brewin Dolphin Holdings 3.55 Capital & Counties 0.50 Properties Catlin Group 9.00 Fidessa Group 12.00 Lancashire Holdings 5.00(cents) Rotork 14.50 UBM 6.30 WS Atkins 19.50
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement