Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 24

 LONDON, Aug 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 0.37 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                           (pence)           (points)   
 Carnival                              25.00 (cents)      0.12
 Eurasian Natural Resources            9.75              0.14 
 Corp                                                          
 InterContinental Hotels                9.80              0.11 
 Group                                                         
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY                      (RIC)               DIVIDEND
                                               (pence)    
 BBA Aviation                               2.52
 Brewin Dolphin Holdings                    3.55
 Capital & Counties                       0.50 
 Properties                                       
 Catlin Group                               9.00
 Fidessa Group                            12.00
 Lancashire Holdings                        5.00(cents)
 Rotork                          14.50 
 UBM                                        6.30 
 WS Atkins                                19.50

