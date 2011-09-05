版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 5日 星期一 19:36 BJT

Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 7

 LONDON, Sept 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 7.05 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)       DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                           (pence)           (points)   
 ARM Holdings            1.39             0.07
 BHP Billiton           55.00 cents       2.79 
 Diageo                 24.90             2.41 
 G4S                     3.42             0.19
 Glencore               5.00 cents       0.11
 Hargreaves               5.96             0.05
 Lansdown                                      
 IMI                    11.00             0.14
 Kazakhmys              48.51             0.37 
 Legal & General        1.66             0.37
 Resolution              6.47             0.36
 Rexam                   4.70             0.16
 Shire                   1.52             0.03 
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY                       (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                             (pence)    
 Aegis                                     10.80
 Amlin                                      7.20
 Aquarius Platinum                          4.00 cents 
 AZ Electronic Materials                   3.80 cents
 British Assets Trust                      1.442
 Bwin.Party                                1.56
 Carillion                                 5.30
 Elementis                                  1.40
 Greggs                                     5.80
 Hikma Pharma                               3.30
 IG Group                                  14.75
 Intl. Personal Finance                     3.00
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson                     9.20
 Lamprell                                   2.44
 Melrose                                    4.60
 Michael Page International                 3.25
 National Express                           3.00
 Phoenix Group                            21.00
 Regus                                      0.90
 Thomas Cook Group                          3.75
	
 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)

