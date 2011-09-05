Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 7

LONDON, Sept 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 7.05 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
ARM Holdings 1.39 0.07
BHP Billiton 55.00 cents 2.79
Diageo 24.90 2.41
G4S 3.42 0.19
Glencore 5.00 cents 0.11
Hargreaves 5.96 0.05
Lansdown
IMI 11.00 0.14
Kazakhmys 48.51 0.37
Legal & General 1.66 0.37
Resolution 6.47 0.36
Rexam 4.70 0.16
Shire 1.52 0.03
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Aegis 10.80
Amlin 7.20
Aquarius Platinum 4.00 cents
AZ Electronic Materials 3.80 cents
British Assets Trust 1.442
Bwin.Party 1.56
Carillion 5.30
Elementis 1.40
Greggs 5.80
Hikma Pharma 3.30
IG Group 14.75
Intl. Personal Finance 3.00
Jardine Lloyd Thompson 9.20
Lamprell 2.44
Melrose 4.60
Michael Page International 3.25
National Express 3.00
Phoenix Group 21.00
Regus 0.90
Thomas Cook Group 3.75
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)