2011年 9月 12日 星期一 18:44 BJT

Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Sept. 14

 LONDON, Sept 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 0.99 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 Antofagasta                8.00 cents        0.08
 Land Securities            7.20              0.22
 Xstrata                    13.00 cents        0.69 
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY            (RIC)              DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 Berendsen                      7.40
 Betfair                        5.90
 Cookson                        7.25
 Computacenter                   4.50
 F&C Commercial                0.50
 Property                              
 Investment Trust                      
 International                  2.925
 Public                                
 Partnership                           
 Kesa Electricals               4.00
 Logica                          2.10
 Rathbone Bros.                 17.00
 Renishaw                       24.70
 Restaurant Group                4.00
 Savills                         3.15
	
 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins. Editing by Jane Merriman)

