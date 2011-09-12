Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Sept. 14

LONDON, Sept 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.99 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Antofagasta 8.00 cents 0.08 Land Securities 7.20 0.22 Xstrata 13.00 cents 0.69

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Berendsen 7.40 Betfair 5.90 Cookson 7.25 Computacenter 4.50 F&C Commercial 0.50 Property Investment Trust International 2.925 Public Partnership Kesa Electricals 4.00 Logica 2.10 Rathbone Bros. 17.00 Renishaw 24.70 Restaurant Group 4.00 Savills 3.15 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins. Editing by Jane Merriman)