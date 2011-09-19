版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 21

 LONDON, Sept 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 1.50 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 Aggreko                    7.20              0.07
 Aviva                       10.00              1.10 
 International               3.82              0.22
 Power                                              
 Petrofac                   10.54              0.11
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                (pence)    
 Interserve                  6.00
 Kentz                      5.00 (cents)
 Corporation                       
 Kier Group                 44.00 
 Premier Farnell             4.40
                                
 Segro                      4.90 
 RPS Group                   2.66 
	
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Dan Lalor)

