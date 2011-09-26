版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 26日 星期一 17:42 BJT

Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 28 

 LONDON, Sept 26 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 1.61 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 Admiral                     39.10             0.30
 Centrica                     4.29             0.85
 WM Morrison                  3.17             0.32
 Supermarkets                                       
 Tullow Oil                   4.00             0.14 
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                 (pence)    
 Bovis Homes                  1.50
 Derwent London               9.45
 Dignity                      4.87
 Drax Group                  16.00
 Filtrona                    3.30
 Mercantile                  6.00
 Investment Trust                   
 Oxford                      6.48
 Instruments                        
	
 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐