Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Oct 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.68 point off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) British Land 6.50 0.22 Inmarsat 15.40 cents 0.17 Kingfisher 2.47 0.23 Weir Group 7.20 0.06
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) AG Barr 7.30 Bodycote 3.69 Chemring 3.50 F&C Asset 1.00 Management Hochschild 0.03 cents Mining Merchants Trust 5.70 Petropavlovsk 5.00 SIG 0.75 City of London 16.00 Investment Group Aegis 16.62 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.