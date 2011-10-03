版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 3日 星期一 17:35 BJT

Ex-divs to take 0.68 point off FTSE 100 on Oct. 5

 By Jon Hopkins	
 LONDON, Oct 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 0.68 point off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 British Land               6.50              0.22
 Inmarsat                   15.40 cents        0.17
 Kingfisher                  2.47              0.23
 Weir Group                 7.20              0.06 
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                 (pence)    
 AG Barr                     7.30
 Bodycote                    3.69
 Chemring                    3.50
 F&C Asset                  1.00
 Management                         
 Hochschild                 0.03 cents
 Mining                             
 Merchants Trust            5.70
 Petropavlovsk               5.00
 SIG                         0.75
 City of London             16.00
 Investment Group                   
 Aegis                     16.62
	
 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)

