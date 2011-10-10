Ex-divs to take 2.7 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 12

LONDON, Oct 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 2.70 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Capital Shopping 5.00 0.12 Centres Group Old Mutual 2.35 cents 0.32 Smith & Nephew 6.60 cents 0.15 Tesco 4.63 1.42 Wolseley 30.00 0.33 WPP Group 7.46 0.36

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Balfour Beatty 5.30 Close Brothers 26.50 Group Cobham 1.80 Daejan Holdings 50.00 F&C Commercial 0.50 Property Trust Hays 3.95 Rightmove 7.00 Spirax-Sarco 14.80 Travis Perkins 6.50 Unite Group 0.50 Yule Catto 1.20 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Mike Nesbit)