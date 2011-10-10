版本:
Ex-divs to take 2.7 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 12

 LONDON, Oct 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 2.70 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                 (pence)           (points)   
 Capital Shopping            5.00              0.12
 Centres Group                                       
 Old Mutual                   2.35 cents        0.32
 Smith & Nephew                6.60 cents        0.15 
 Tesco                       4.63              1.42 
 Wolseley                    30.00              0.33
 WPP Group                    7.46              0.36
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                (pence)    
 Balfour Beatty             5.30
 Close Brothers            26.50
 Group                             
 Cobham                      1.80
 Daejan Holdings           50.00
 F&C Commercial             0.50
 Property Trust                    
 Hays                       3.95
 Rightmove                   7.00
 Spirax-Sarco               14.80
 Travis Perkins              6.50
 Unite Group                 0.50
 Yule Catto                 1.20
	
 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

