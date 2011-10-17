Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Oct 19

LONDON, Oct 17 The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.98 point off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) BAE Systems 7.50 0.98

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Spectris 8.20 JD Wetherspoon 8.00 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Will Waterman)