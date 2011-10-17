版本:
Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Oct 19

 LONDON, Oct 17 The following FTSE 100 company will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 0.98 point off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 BAE Systems                7.50              0.98
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                (pence)    
 Spectris                    8.20
 JD Wetherspoon              8.00
	
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Will Waterman)

