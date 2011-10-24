Ex-divs to take 0.5 point off FTSE 100 on Oct. 26

LONDON, Oct 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.5 point off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Smiths Group 25.00 0.38 Whitbread 17.50 0.12

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Aegis Group 15.53 Bankers Investment Trust 3.175 Booker Group 0.33 City of London Investment 3.35 Trust Hansteen Holdings 1.6 Hunting 4.0 JPMorgan Emerging Mkts 3.5 Invest Trust Senior 1.15 Tullett Prebon 5.25 William Hill 2.9 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Erica Billingham)