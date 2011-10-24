版本:
Ex-divs to take 0.5 point off FTSE 100 on Oct. 26

 LONDON, Oct 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 0.5 point off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 Smiths Group               25.00             0.38
 Whitbread                   17.50             0.12 
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY                       (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                             (pence)    
 Aegis Group                             15.53 
 Bankers Investment Trust                 3.175 
 Booker Group                              0.33 
 City of London Investment                 3.35 
 Trust                                          
 Hansteen Holdings                        1.6 
 Hunting                                   4.0 
 JPMorgan Emerging Mkts                    3.5 
 Invest Trust                                   
 Senior                                    1.15    
 Tullett Prebon                           5.25 
 William Hill                              2.9
	
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Erica Billingham)

