Ex-divs to take 13 points off FTSE 100 on Weds Nov 2

 By Jon Hopkins	
 LONDON, Oct 31 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 12.83 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 Ashmore Group             10.34              0.14
  BP                          0.07 cents        2.91 
 GlaxoSmithKline            17.00              3.34
 Intertek Group            10.70              0.07
 ITV                         0.40              0.06
 Royal Dutch      (RDSa.L)           0.42 cents        3.61
 Shell A                                            
 Royal Dutch      (RDSb.L)           0.42 cents        2.70
 Shell B                                            
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                (pence)    
 Go-Ahead Group             55.50
 Laird Group                 2.70
 Persimmon                   4.00
 Provident                  26.70
 Financial Group                   
 SThree                    15.70
	
 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)

