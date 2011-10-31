Ex-divs to take 13 points off FTSE 100 on Weds Nov 2

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Oct 31 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 12.83 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Ashmore Group 10.34 0.14 BP 0.07 cents 2.91 GlaxoSmithKline 17.00 3.34 Intertek Group 10.70 0.07 ITV 0.40 0.06 Royal Dutch ( RDSa.L ) 0.42 cents 3.61 Shell A Royal Dutch ( RDSb.L ) 0.42 cents 2.70 Shell B

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Go-Ahead Group 55.50 Laird Group 2.70 Persimmon 4.00 Provident 26.70 Financial Group SThree 15.70 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)