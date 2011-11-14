版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一 19:41 BJT

Ex-divs to take 15.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 16

 LONDON, Nov 14 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 15.28 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 BSkyB                              14.54              0.74
 Marks & Spencer                     6.20              0.38
 J Sainsbury                         4.50              0.33
 Vedanta                            12.49              0.06
 Resources                                          
 Vodafone                            3.05              5.95 
 Vodafone                            4.00              7.82 
 (Special                                           
 dividend)                                          
 	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                (pence)    
 Carphone                            1.75
 Warehouse                         
 Euromoney                          12.50
 Institional                       
 Investors                         
 Edinburgh                           5.00
 Investment                        
 Trust                             
 Great Portland                      3.20
 Estates                           
 HICL                                3.72
 Infrastructure                    
 Rotork                             11.50
 Synergy                             6.82
 Healthcare                        
 	
 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

