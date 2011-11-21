版本:
Ex-divs to take 4.7 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 23

 LONDON, Nov 21 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 4.72 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 Carnival                            25 cents          0.13 
 HSBC                                 9 cents          3.97
 Man Group                            5.95             0.43
 Next                                27.5              0.185
 	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                (pence)    
 Cable &                             0.75
 Wireless                          
 Worldwide                         
 Cranswick                           9 
 Dunelm                              8
 Morgan Crucible                     3.25 
                                
 	
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright)

