Ex-divs to take 4.7 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 23

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
LONDON, Nov 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 4.72 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Carnival 25 cents 0.13 HSBC 9 cents 3.97 Man Group 5.95 0.43 Next 27.5 0.185
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) Cable & 0.75 Wireless Worldwide Cranswick 9 Dunelm 8 Morgan Crucible 3.25
(Reporting by Tricia Wright)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
Kincora completes private placement