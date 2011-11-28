版本:
Ex-divs to take 3.4 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 30

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 3.4 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 Johnson Matthey                   15               0.125
                                                 
 Amec                              10.2             0.131
                                                 
 SABMiller                         13.6             0.627
                                                 
 National Grid                     13.9             1.916
                                                 
 Land Securities                   7.2              0.217
                                                 
 Severn Trent                      28               0.255
 Tate & Lyle                       7.1              0.128
 	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                (pence)    
 JD Sports                         4.1
 Fashion                           
 Homeserve                         3.6
                                

                                
 	
 (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

