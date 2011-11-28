Ex-divs to take 3.4 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 30

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 3.4 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Johnson Matthey 15 0.125

Amec 10.2 0.131

SABMiller 13.6 0.627

National Grid 13.9 1.916

Land Securities 7.2 0.217

Severn Trent 28 0.255 Tate & Lyle 7.1 0.128

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) JD Sports 4.1 Fashion Homeserve 3.6

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)