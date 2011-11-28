Ex-divs to take 3.4 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 30

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect would be to take 3.4 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Johnson Matthey 15 0.125
Amec 10.2 0.131
SABMiller 13.6 0.627
National Grid 13.9 1.916
Land Securities 7.2 0.217
Severn Trent 28 0.255
Tate & Lyle 7.1 0.128
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
JD Sports 4.1
Fashion
Homeserve 3.6
