公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 5日 星期一 18:54 BJT

Ex-divs to take 0.4 point off FTSE 100 on Dec 7

LONDON, Dec 5 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 0.43 point off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                    (pence)           (points)   
 Associated                          16.85             0.26
 British Foods                                       
 Investec                             8.00             0.17
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 3i Group                              2.70
 Alliance Trust                        2.141
 Big Yellow Group                      4.50
 Britvic                               12.60
 Caledonia                             11.70
 Investments                         
 City of London                         0.50
 Investments                         
 Debenhams                              2.00
 De La Rue                             14.10
 Diploma                                8.50
 Electrocomponents                      5.00
 Grainger                               1.30
 London Stock                           9.30
 Exchange                            
 N Brown Group                          5.29 
 Personal Assets                      140.00  
 Trust                               
 Shanks Group                           1.10
 TR Property                            2.40
 Investment Trust

