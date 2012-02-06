Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 8

LONDON Feb 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect would be to take 0.36 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Sage Group 7.07 0.36
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
City of London 8.00
Investment
Trust
F&C Commercial 0.50
Property Trust
Stagecoach 2.40
UK Commercial 1.1315
Property Trust
Victrex 24.50