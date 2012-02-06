版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 6日 星期一 16:36 BJT

Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 8

LONDON Feb 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 0.36 points off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Sage Group                          7.07              0.36
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 City of London                      8.00
 Investment                        
 Trust                             
 F&C Commercial                      0.50
 Property Trust                    
 Stagecoach                          2.40
 UK Commercial                       1.1315
 Property Trust                    
 Victrex                            24.50

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐