Ex-divs to take 22.6 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 15

LONDON, Feb 13 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 22.57 points off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 AstraZeneca                        123.60             6.22
 BP                                   8.00 cents      
                                                    3.71
 GlaxoSmithKline                     26.00            
                                                    5.10
 Royal Dutch                         42.00 cents       3.79 
 Shell A                                            
 Royal Dutch                         42.00 cents       2.80
 Shell B                                            
 Unilever                            18.79            
                                                    0.95 
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Rank Group                          1.1

