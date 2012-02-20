版本:
Ex-divs to take 3.5 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 22

LONDON, Feb 20 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 3.5 points off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Carnival                            25 cents          0.13
 Reckitt                             70                1.96 
 Benckiser                                          
 Barclays                             3                1.41 
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Domino's Pizza                     6.8
 PZ Cussons                         2.2

