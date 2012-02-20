Ex-divs to take 3.5 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 22

LONDON, Feb 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 3.5 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Carnival 25 cents 0.13 Reckitt 70 1.96 Benckiser Barclays 3 1.41 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Domino's Pizza 6.8 PZ Cussons 2.2