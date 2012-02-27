版本:
Ex-divs to take 7.65 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 29

LONDON Feb 27 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 7.65 points off the index.	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 BHP Billiton                       55.00 cents        2.84
 Diageo                             16.60              1.61
 Rio Tinto                          57.33              3.20
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Beazley                             5.40
 easyJet                            10.50 
 Hays                                0.83
 Kier Group                         21.50
 Witan                               6.55
 Investment                        
 Trust

