Ex-divs to take 11 points off FTSE 100 on Weds March 7

LONDON March 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 11.01 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Ashmore Group 4.25 0.06 BAT 88.40 6.72 CRH 00.44 euros 1.00 Serco 5.90 0.11 Shire 7.96 0.17 Standard 51.25 cents 2.95 Chartered Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND British Assets 1.442 Trust Domino Printing 12.17 Sciences easyJet 34.90 Kesa 0.225 euros Electricals Murray Income 5.50 Trust Oxford 2.772 Instruments Personal Assets 140.00 Trust Renishaw 10.30 Tui Travel 8.00 Spirent 1.05