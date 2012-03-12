版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 12日 星期一 18:38 BJT

Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on March 14

LONDON, March 12 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 6.86 points off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Hammerson                           9.30             0.25
 Hargreaves                          5.10             0.05
 Lansdown                                           
 HSBC                               14.00 cents       6.12
 Land Securities                     7.20             0.22
 Meggitt                             7.30             0.22 
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Alliance Trust                      2.577
 Brewin Dolphin                      3.55
 F&C Commercial                      0.50
 Property Trust                    
 Genus                               4.50
 Jupiter Fund                        5.30
 Management                        
 Lancashire                          6.00
 Ladbrokes                           3.90
 Temple Bar                         21.23
 Investment                        
 Trust

