Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on March 14

BRIEF-Acelrx says U.S. app to market painkiller Dsuvia accepted by FDA
* Acelrx pharmaceuticals' new drug application for dsuvia accepted for filing with pdufa date of october 12, 2017
LONDON, March 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 6.86 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Hammerson 9.30 0.25 Hargreaves 5.10 0.05 Lansdown HSBC 14.00 cents 6.12 Land Securities 7.20 0.22 Meggitt 7.30 0.22 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Alliance Trust 2.577 Brewin Dolphin 3.55 F&C Commercial 0.50 Property Trust Genus 4.50 Jupiter Fund 5.30 Management Lancashire 6.00 Ladbrokes 3.90 Temple Bar 21.23 Investment Trust
* National General Holdings Corp. reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* sotheby’s reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results